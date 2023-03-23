HEALTHINDIA

4 persons booked for killing Unani doctor in Lucknow

Four persons have been booked for allegedly killing a Unani doctor in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh’s state capital.

The doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances on January 27 at his home in Lucknow’s Ghazipur police station area.

Shamsuddin, the brother of the doctor, filed a complaint against the deceased’s wife, her brother, sister and brother-in-law, accusing them of killing his brother Fayaz Ahmed.

According to Shamsuddin, on January 26, Fayaz’s wife had called her brother, sister and sister’s husband from her maternal home in Aligarh.

Later, all of them thrashed Fayaz mercilessly.

Following this, he was found lying unconscious at his home by the neighbours and was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Qasim Abdi, said, “A case of culpable homicide has been registered against Fayaz Ahmed’s wife and her relatives as the basis of a complaint filed by Ahmed’s brother. On the night of the incident, there was a scuffle between Ahmed and his wife’s relatives who were called to their house by her. Later, when Shamsuddin reached home, Ahmed was found lying unconscious and died during treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.”

