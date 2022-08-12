A statement issued by the Sierra Leone police said that four police officers were killed in the nationwide protest, while 113 protesters were arrested by the police.

The statement on Thursday added that four police officers were severely injured and scores of public and private properties were destroyed.

According to the statement, three of the four police officers were killed in the northeast region of the country, two in the township of Kamakwie and one in Makeni, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital Freetown and some other parts of the country, calling on the government to grapple with the issue of the economic hardship and high cost of living.

Sierra Leone declared an indefinite nationwide curfew from Wednesday to calm down the situation.

