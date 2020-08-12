4 policemen among 7 remanded over ex-Army officer killing

Dhaka, Aug 13 (IANS) A Cox’s Bazar court of Bangladesh has granted permission to the Rapid Action Battalion, the elite force of Bangladesh, to interrogate seven people in custody, including four policemen, in the murder case of retired Army officin custody 7 people, including 4 policemen, in the murder case of retired Army Sinha Md Rashed Khan on July 31 in Teknaf the border area of Myanmar.

The elite force had sought 10 days custody of constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamum and ASI Liton Mia, who are implicated in a case filed by Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Khan.

Subsequenty, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Cox’s Bazar Court Tamanna Farah remanded former Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali, a former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, and Sub Inspector Dulal Raxit for seven days.

Although Safanur, Kamal, Mamun and Liton weren’t placed on remand at the time, RAB was given permission to interrogate them at the jail gate.

