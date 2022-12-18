SOUTH ASIAWORLD

4 policemen killed in militant attack in Pakistan

Four policemen were killed and as many injured in an attack on a police station in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. when a number of heavily-armed militants stormed the police station in Lakki Marwat area of the province, the police sources told Xinhua.

The attackers fled the scene after a retaliatory attack by the police, while the injured policemen were shifted to a nearby hospital, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A heavy contingent of police reached the attack site following the incident and a search operation to nab the militants is underway, the sources said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

