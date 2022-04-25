WORLD

4 rockets fired at Turkish military base in Iraq: Official

NewsWire
0
0

Four Katyusha rockets landed near a Turkish military base in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh, without causing casualties, a local official said.

The rockets, fired by unknown militants on Sunday evening, targeted the Bashiqa base housing Turkish forces in the Zlikan area, nearly 400-km north of Baghdad, Mohammed Amin Gharib, Mayor of the Zlikan area, told Xinhua news agency.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraq has repeatedly accused Turkey of violating its sovereignty by entering its territory without permission, including Turkey’s military presence in the Bashiqa base.

On April 18, Turkish forces launched a new ground and air cross-border operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than 30 years.

Turkey regularly conducts cross-border operations on the PKK bases in northern Iraq, despite Iraq’s repeated protests.

20220425-052802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran urges US to quit ‘pressure policy’

    2 Sudanese protesters dead, 54 security personnel injured

    Malaysia’s August manufacturing PMI rises to 43.4

    Switzerland lifts most Covid-19 restrictions