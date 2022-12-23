INDIA

4 Sabarimala pilgrims from TN killed in road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Four Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu died when their vehicle overturned at the hairpin bend near Kumaly in Kerala’s Iduklki, near the inter-state border, on Friday, officials said.

An elderly person and a child were rescued from the vehicle, but four more people are trapped inside the vehicle and local people, police and fire service personnel are carrying out rescue operations.

Further details, including name and other details, of the deceased and the injured are awaited.

The Sabarimala pilgrim season is at its peak with the hilltop shrine in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, attracting around 1 lakh pilgrims a day.

20221224-000203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian startups, big firms aim to make digital economy personal: Adobe

    Star hotels, food companies gearing up for 2023: International Year of...

    Amul MD suffers minor injuries in accident in Gujarat’s Anand

    Christian Bale’s entire family asked him to play Gorr, the God...