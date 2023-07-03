INDIA

4 security members killed in checkpost attacks in Pakistan

Three policemen and a paramilitary trooper were killed in simultaneous attacks on two checkposts in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, the Chief Minister of Balochistan confirmed.

In a statement on Sunday, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incidents in which terrorists hurled hand grenades and sprayed bullets at the checkposts in Zhob area of the province.

He also commended efforts of the security personnel who successfully thwarted the attacks and maintained the situation in the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zhob police told media that the attacks happened on Sunday morning when a group of militants attacked the checkposts with sophisticated weapons, and they fled after a retaliatory attack.

Several personnel of paramilitary troops’ frontier corps were also injured in the attacks, and had been shifted to a nearby hospital, the police added.

A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

An extra contingent of police and paramilitary troops reached the sites, and an investigation into the incidents has been launched.

