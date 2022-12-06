A Special CBI judge in Gwalior awarded a four-year rigorous imprisonment to four persons, including two students and two impersonators, who appeared for them in a police constable recruitment test, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The court awarded the jail sentence to Umesh Chandra Sonkar (impersonator), Anil Kumar (candidate), Pawan Kumar Meena (impersonator) and Jagdish Kumar (candidate) and also imposed a fine of Rs 14,100 each on them.

The CBI had registered this case following the instructions of the Supreme Court.

The case was earlier registered at Kampoo police station, Gwalior, on the allegations of cheating by impersonation in the Police Constable Recruitment Test (II), 2013.

It was further alleged that Sonkar was caught by the invigilators during the said examination, as his face did not match with the photo in the RASA sheet and the test admit card. He was also carrying the photo ID of another accused.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory report also established that the impersonator Sonkar and Meena had appeared in the examination in place of candidates Anil Kumar and Jagdish Kumar, respectively.

After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed against the said accused in 2017. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

A supplementary charge-sheet was also filed against a juvenile (middleman) before Juvenile Justice Board, Gwalior, who was sentenced to a probation of two years for good conduct with a fine of Rs 10,000.

