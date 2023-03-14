WORLD

4 soldiers killed in suicide car bombing in Somalia

NewsWire
0
0

At least four soldiers were killed and nine others, including a regional governor, wounded in a suicide attack in southern Somalia, an official said.

Bardhere District Commissioner Mohamed Wali Yusuf told journalists on the phone on Tuesday that al-Shabab militants carried out a suicide car bomb attack at a regional guest house in Bardhere town, in Gedo region.

He said the extremists, who were in a vehicle laden with explosives, struck the guest house located near the police station, destroying most parts of the building, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Shabab extremists claimed responsibility for the latest attack. Independent sources, meanwhile, said that the casualties are more than those mentioned.

The attack came as the Somali National Army and regional officials were preparing to launch an offensive against the militants in the region.

20230315-013602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Famine threatens drought-devastated parts of Horn of Africa: UN

    Global Covid caseload tops 469.5 mn

    Star Renegades player Livingstone looking to bring back team’s glory days

    Iraq says Turkey’s cross-border operation threatens security, violates sovereignty