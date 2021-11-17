Four Vidhan Parishad members belonging to the Samajwadi Party, on Wednesday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

All four MLCs were elected from the local bodies group and their term ends in March 2022.

The legislators were welcomed into the party by UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh at the party office in the presence of two deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya.

The members who joined the BJP include Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, C.P. Chand, Rama Niranjan and Narendra Bhati.

BJP sources said that the remaining leaders would join the party at a later date.

–IANS

amita/dpb