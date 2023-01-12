The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it has held consultative meetings with state governments in connection with declaration of a particular community as minority on the basis of state population but the comments from Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, and Telangana are still awaited.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, in a status report, said: “That, inspite of consultative VC meetings dated July 25, 2022, September 10, 2022 and December 5, 2022 held under the chairmanship of Secretary with the officers of the said states/UTs and several reminders issued. However, inputs/comments from the remaining 6 state governments/UTs namely Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, and Telangana are still awaited.”

It said it has sent a reminder to the four states and two UTs in the matter on December 21, 2022.

The written response came on a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others. The top court is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

In the previous hearing, the Central government had sought time from the court to hold consultations with the state governments.

In November last year, the Central government had told the apex court that on the issue of identification of minorities at the state level, it has held consultative meetings with all states and other stakeholders, and 14 states have furnished their views so far.

The top court is hearing the petitions, including the one filed by Upadhyay, which sought directions for framing guidelines for identification of minorities at the state level, contending that Hindus are in minority in 10 states.

20230112-232006