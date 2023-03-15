WORLD

4 students killed after truck plows into school in Uganda

Four students were killed and 18 others injured after a truck plowed into a school computer laboratory in the central Uganda district of Gomba, the police said.

The accident happened at Kasaka Senior Secondary School on Tuesday evening, said the police in a statement issued in Kampala on Wednesday, the capital of Uganda, noting that the truck driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the school lab.

The police said three students died on the spot. According to the school authorities, another student succumbed to injuries in the hospital on Wednesday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police added they have detained the truck driver for further investigation.

