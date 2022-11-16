At least four persons suffered burns following a chemical leak at the famed Silk & Art Silk Mills Research Association (SASMIRA) here on Wednesday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when the leakage of glycerine took place from a machine in the testing department of SASMIRA at Worli.

The victims, two men and two women, were rushed to the Jaslok Hospital where they were administered first aid.

Later, they were shifted to the National Burns Centre at Airoli in Navi Mumbai for further treatment and their medical status is awaited.

Set up in 1950, the SASMIRA is a premier cooperative research institute of the man-made textile industry, recognised by the CSIR and linked with the Union Ministry of Textiles.

