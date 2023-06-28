Four suspected drug dealers have been arrested in Germany’s Neubrandenburg city after a 13-year-old girl died from taking ecstasy, police said.

The three juveniles and a 37-year-old were accused of trafficking and distribution of narcotics to minors, Xinhua news agency quoted a police statement issued on Tuesday as saying

During apartment searches, “small quantities of narcotics, cash in denominations typical of the scene, and revolver ammunition were seized and confiscated”, the statement added.

According to the police, the girl died on Monday after taking ‘Blue Punisher’, an ecstasy pill with a very high dose of MDMA.

Her 15-year-old friend, who was also hospitalised, is now out of danger.

However, another 14-year-old girl remains “in a very critical condition” after being found unconscious on the sidewalk by officers, police said, warning that the “dangerous pill” continues to circulate.

The Ministry of the Interior of the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Neubrandenburg is located, has also been alerted.

The “accumulation of very serious health disorders” following the use of ecstasy in recent days is “atypical”, the Ministry noted.

Approximately 4.7 million adults aged 18 to 64 and around 374,000 adolescents aged 12 to 17 have used an illegal drug in the past one year in Germany, according to the country’s Centre for Addiction Issues.

Cannabis was the most used drug, followed by ecstasy.

