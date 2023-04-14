WORLD

4 suspected terrorists arrested in Indonesia

The Indonesian police’s Densus 88 counterterrorism squad arrested four suspected terrorists linked to the Jemaah Islamiyah terror group in Lampung, police said.

Two other suspected terrorists were killed in the raid on Wednesday in a forest in Pringsewu Regency, with a member of Densus 88 also injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The police confiscated some evidence, including 9-mm homemade weapons,” said Police Spokesperson Aswin Siregar on Thursday.

They have been fugitives since 2015 and 2020 who were affiliated with Zulkarnain, one of Jemaah Islamiyah’s leaders and actor in the 2002 Bali Bombing, which killed more than 200 people, Siregar added.

Further investigation is underway.

20230414-055203

