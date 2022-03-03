INDIA

4 teens from Nashik drown in Palghar beach whirlpool

In a tragic incident, four teens from Nashik out on a picnic drowned at the Kelwe Beach while trying to rescue a 13-year-old boy who was being swept away by strong currents of a whirlpool during high tide here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

One 17-year-old boy, who was also sucked in by the swirling waters, but could swim, was pulled ashore with a rope thrown by a local tongawala (cart owner), said an official.

The victims were part of a group of 40 students, including 11 girls — all junior college students — accompanied by five teachers, who arrived here in a bus for a day’s picnic at the picturesque Kelwe Beach.

