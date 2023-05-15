SOUTH ASIAWORLD

4 terrorists held in counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan’s Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province has arrested four terrorists in various operations, CTD officials said.

In efforts to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, multiple intelligence-based operations were carried out in different districts of the province over the last 24 hours, said the CTD on Monday.

During the operations, at least four terrorists were arrested, said the CTD, adding that they belonged to banned outfits, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Islamic State, Xinhua news agency reported.

The arrested terrorists were planning to target important installations in the province, said the CTD officials.

20230516-031803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SL launches search operation for data records from burnt ship

    Two suspected terrorists arrested in Kathmandu from Mumbai-bound flight

    Pak soldier killed in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

    B’desh community in Washington D.C. protests for recognition of 1971 genocide