The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province has arrested four terrorists in various operations, CTD officials said.

In efforts to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, multiple intelligence-based operations were carried out in different districts of the province over the last 24 hours, said the CTD on Monday.

During the operations, at least four terrorists were arrested, said the CTD, adding that they belonged to banned outfits, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Islamic State, Xinhua news agency reported.

The arrested terrorists were planning to target important installations in the province, said the CTD officials.

20230516-031803