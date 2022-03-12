INDIA

4 terrorists killed in 3 Kashmir encounters

At least four terrorists were killed in three separate encounters in Kashmir’s Pulwama, Ganderbal and Handwara districts, officials said on Saturday.

Of the four terrorists, two were killed in Pulwama, and one each in Handwara and Ganderbal.

According to the authorities, two terrorists belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and the two others were from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Meanwhile, security forces managed to capture one terrorist.

“We had launched joint operations at four to five locations on Friday night. So far two terrorists of the JeM including one Pakistani killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara. Encounters are over in Handwara and Pulwama. Also arrested one terrorist alive,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

