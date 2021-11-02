Four terrorists were killed in a clash with police in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

The counter-terrorism department of police conducted the operation in Hangu district on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of some high-profile targets in a compound, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out in which four terrorists were killed while four others escaped by taking advantage of the darkness.

Police seized arms and ammunition from the militants’ hideout and kicked off a search operation for the fleeing terrorists.

The killed terrorists were involved in planning and executing attacks on polio eradication teams, kidnapping for ransom, street crimes and terrorist attacks on police and civilians, according to the statement.

–IANS

ksk/