Four LeT terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, police said.

“So far, four four local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised in Shopian encounter. Search is still going on,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place at Badigam in Zainapora area of Shopian after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

