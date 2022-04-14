INDIA

4 terrorists killed in encounter at J&K’s Shopian (2nd Lead)

NewsWire
0
0

Four LeT terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, police said.

“So far, four four local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised in Shopian encounter. Search is still going on,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place at Badigam in Zainapora area of Shopian after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220414-192801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka CM appeals to Stalin not to oppose Mekedatu project

    With 63 new cases, Omicron tally reaches 591 in Kerala

    Courtroom drama ‘Guilty Minds’ to stream from April 22

    Delhi HC notice on SSR’s father’s petition to ban films on...