Four workers from Telangana died while working on FIFA World Cup projects in Qatar but the Arab country has refused to pay compensation to their families, said a Member of Parliament from Telangana on Thursday.

Ranjith Reddy, a member of Lok Sabha from Chevella constituency, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to do justice to the families of the deceased workers by getting compensation from Qatar.

“Are the lives of migrant labourers from Telangana working on FIFA World Cup projects so cheap in Doha that Qatar refused to pay compensation to those who died while working on FIFA projects. Does Doha want to conduct the FIFA World Cup on cadavers of migrant workers from Telangana,” the MP questioned.

Ranjith Reddy tweeted that Jagan Surukanti from Mallapur village, Majid from Dharpally, Madhu Bollapally from Mendora village and Ramesh Kalladi from Velmal died while working on FIFA projects.

“They got no compensation and surprisingly the Indian Embassy in Doha said it does not have information about deaths. Who will do justice to these migrant workers from Telangana,” he asked and appealed to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to intervene.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

The host country faced criticism for its treatment of foreign workers involved in the preparation for the World Cup. Amnesty International has referred to forced labour and poor working conditions.

20221020-231404

