4 Tihar inmates, 2 jail officials injured in scuffle

Six persons, including four prisoners and an Assistant Superintendent and a warden of Tihar Jail, suffered injuries in a scuffle between jail officials and some prisoners on Friday, officials said.

“A scuffle took place between the Tihar Jail officials and undertrial inmates inside Jail no four. Assistant Superintendent Sunil and Warden Neeraj Shokeen were hurt in the incident along with four inmates,” the official said.

He said that some inmates in jail no 4 were trying to beat up another inmate on Friday evening and the jail staff intervened and tried to control them.

“All the inured including jail officials and inmates were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital. Injuries don’t seem serious. Situation is under control now,” the official said.

20220225-234401