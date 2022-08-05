Four top extremists of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-Biswa Mohan faction), who had fled from their Bangladeshi camp, surrendered to the Tripura Police with arms and ammunition on Friday, officials said.

Police officials said that the NLFT-BM’s self-styled Colonel Umesh Koloi, 42, self-styled Lt. Colonel Victor Jamatia (47), self-styled Warrant Officer Fanijoy Reang, 39, and Uttam Kishore Jamatia, 42, entered Tripura through Ganganagar border in Dhalai district on July 21 with a view to kidnapping people and forcefully collecting money from the villagers.

According to the officials, they moved in the forested areas of southern Tripura and sensing their movement, special operations were launched by the Tripura State Rifles and district police forcing them to surrender to the police on Friday.

Two collaborators of the NLFT-BM — Surjya Kishore Jamatia, 60, and Brajendra Reang, 60 — also surrendered.

Officials said that according to the preliminary interrogation, it is revealed that NLFT-BM group is facing financial and other hardships and their survival has become difficult due to continuous pressure of security forces on their hideouts inside Tripura.

The militants deposited a AK-56 rifle with two magazines and 60 bullets, one M-20 pistol with one magazine and five bullets, one .38 pistol with one magazine and 15 rounds of bullets and extortion notice books.

20220805-221204