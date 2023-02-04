INDIALIFESTYLE

4 women die in TN stampede during free distribution of sarees

NewsWire
0
0

Four women died in a stampede at Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu where a private organisation was distributing free sarees as part of the Thaipooyam festival celebrations.

Police said that around 1,000 women reached the place where the saris were being distributed. An stampede ensued leading to many women getting injured. Several women were admitted to a hospital in Vaniyambadi Taluk and four of them, who were serious, died in the hospital.

Many of the injured are serious. Police have commenced an investigation. Further details are awaited.

20230204-195802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seers condemn Kejriwal’s currency statement

    Amaravati farmers take protest over three capitals to Delhi

    Cabinet approves Rs 60,939 cr subsidy for phosphatic, potassic fertilisers

    Call to take a pledge on Mother’s Day to reduce maternal...