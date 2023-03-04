The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has launched the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in 57 Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) from the academic session 2023-24 throughout the country, an official said on Saturday.

This is a flagship programme of the NCTE under the NEP 2020.

ITEP, as notified on October 26, 2021, is a four-year dual-major holistic undergraduate degree offering B.A. B.Ed./ B. Sc. B. Ed. and B.Com. B.Ed.

This course will prepare teachers for the four stages of the new school structure, including Foundational, Preparatory, Middle and Secondary (5+3+3+4).

As per the Education Ministry, the programme is being offered in pilot mode, initially in reputed Central/ state government universities/ institutions.

The ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after Secondary, by choice.

This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing the course in 4 years rather than the customary 5 years required by the present B.Ed. plan.

Admission for the same will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

Officials said that ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions, among others.

The course will contribute substantially to the revitalisation of the whole teacher’s education sector.

A statement said the prospective teachers passing out of this course through a multi-disciplinary environment, grounded in Indian values and traditions, will be instilled with the needs of 21st century global standards and, hence, will be the harbingers in shaping the future of ‘New India’.

