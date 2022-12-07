ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

4 years of ‘Kedarnath’: Abhishek Kapoor calls Mansoor one of SSR’s finest works

NewsWire
0
0

The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer romantic-disaster genre movie ‘Kedarnath’ has clocked four years of its release on Wednesday. On the occasion, the film’s director Abhishek Kapoor reminisced about the film’s journey and also called the lead character of Mansoor one of the finest works of Sushant.

The movie also catapulted Sara Ali Khan to stardom with its songs like ‘Namo Namo’, ‘Qaafirana’ and ‘Jaan Nisaar’ being the earworms.

Sharing his memories about the film, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor said, “The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising itself, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but even now thinking about it, the sheer grit, passion, and devotion it took to make it, sends shivers down our spine.”

He further expressed his gratitude towards Sushant for teaming up with him, “I am extremely grateful that we made it and that I got the opportunity to work with Sushant again and experience the force of pure energy that he was. I really do believe Mansoor was one of Sushant’s finest works.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 during the thick of pandemic. He was found hanging from his ceiling fan.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kapoor, who released ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ around the same time last year, is currently working on a couple of projects.

20221207-130805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chiranjeevi, his family celebrate Sai Dharam’s recovery

    Shujaat Khan, Katayoun Goudarzi’s ‘This Pale’ to release on Oct 1

    Matchmaker Sima Taparia to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

    Willem Dafoe wants to play ‘Joker imposter’ in movie with Joaquin...