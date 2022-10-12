ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

4 years of ‘Tumbbad’, the film remains Sohum Shah’s ‘proudest accomplishment’

As the mythological horror film ‘Tumbbad’ celebrates its fourth anniversary on Wednesday, actor-producer Sohum Shah, who starred in the lead role in the film, shared that the film will always remain one of his proudest accomplishments.

Sohum was recently seen in the second season of the political drama ‘Maharani’ and has been enjoying the positive response to his work since its release.

Opening up on the response that he receives till date for the film , the actor said, “‘Tumbbad’ is, and will remain one of my proudest accomplishments! Not just because of the love and critical appreciation it received from across the globe, but also because of the literal sweat, blood, tears and effort that went into making it. As the film completes 4 years today, I am filled with nothing but gratitude.”

Made on a production budget of Rs 5 crore, the film was shot at a location that people had not visited for 100 years. The aSarkar’s Wada’ mentioned in the film, where the treasure is hidden, is said to be located in Tumbbad, but the actual mansion is located in Saswad, near Pune. The movie took six years to make.

He further mentioned how the film served as a learning curve for him, “I was always very particular about every aspect of this film- from shooting important sequences during the monsoons to getting every aspect of my character right. This film journey taught me the immense value of teamwork. It took us six whole years to bring the vision to life. But I firmly believe that we’ve made a piece of art which will withstand the test of time.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sohum has an interesting lineup of ‘Sanaa’ with Radhika Madan and ‘Dahaad’.

