A school bus driver in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl student, police said.

When the minor girl was coming out of her school on Wednesday, the accused stopped her at the gate and took her into a bathroom where he allegedly molested her. As per police, he also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone.

On Thursday, the girl refused to go to school complaining about pain in her private parts. The frightened girl initially did not tell her parents anything, but then revealed the incident after she was convinced by her mother. She told her parents that “Sir had done a bad touch” with her, according to the police.

Subsequently, parents reached the local police station and filed a complaint. A police team reached the school for investigation. Subsequently, the accused, associated with the school as a bus driver for the last few years, was identified by the victim.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Narsinghpur, Sunil Shivhare told the that the girl was sexually assaulted on when she was returning home. “During the investigation, the accused was identified by the victim and he has been arrested,” he said, adding that charges under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act have been slapped on him.

