INDIA

4-yr-old girl molested by school bus driver in MP’s Narsinghpur

NewsWire
0
1

A school bus driver in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl student, police said.

When the minor girl was coming out of her school on Wednesday, the accused stopped her at the gate and took her into a bathroom where he allegedly molested her. As per police, he also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone.

On Thursday, the girl refused to go to school complaining about pain in her private parts. The frightened girl initially did not tell her parents anything, but then revealed the incident after she was convinced by her mother. She told her parents that “Sir had done a bad touch” with her, according to the police.

Subsequently, parents reached the local police station and filed a complaint. A police team reached the school for investigation. Subsequently, the accused, associated with the school as a bus driver for the last few years, was identified by the victim.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Narsinghpur, Sunil Shivhare told the that the girl was sexually assaulted on when she was returning home. “During the investigation, the accused was identified by the victim and he has been arrested,” he said, adding that charges under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act have been slapped on him.

20230113-164403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RUPSA writes to PM Modi, seeks action against K’taka Edu Min

    Raveena Tandon plans to make her birthday celebration a private affair

    Ace Indian ice speed-skater Shruti Kotwal talks about the importance of...

    IPL 2022: Dhoni’s fifty goes in vain as KKR beat CSK...