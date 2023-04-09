INDIA

40 children rescued in Gurugram under ‘Operation Muskan’

The Gurugram Police has rescued 40 children in a month-long ‘Operation Muskan’ to trace and rescue missing children in Gurugram.

The police rescued 14 children, 11 adults and 15 child labourers during the campaign in the last eight days.

All these children were handed over to their parents by the Gurugram Police through the Child Welfare Department (CWD).

“During this, instructions have been given to all station house officers, in-charges of police posts and crime branches that they should make better coordination with the common people and stop child labourers, human traffickers, those who make women do unethical work and in any other way,” Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police Gurugram said.

“Gurugram Police appeals to the general public that ‘Operation Muskaan’ is a unique initiative. People should cooperate with the police and fulfil the duty of being good citizens if they have information about any suspicious, victim, missing, hostage, exploited child, woman and person around them or any other place, then inform the police immediately through dial 112 or any other means.

“Information and cooperation of the people can help the victims, who have been separated from their families due to any reason, reach their relatives/homes,” she added.

