On Valentines Day on Tuesday, at least 40 couples said “I Do” and tied the knot at the marriage registrar’s office in Pune, accompanied by their families, friends and curious onlookers.

The excited young boys and girls, some arriving from even far-off places in the district, started queuing up early at the marriage office this morning to ensure they could register their marriage and start a life of wedded bliss on what is celebrated as the ‘day of love’ worldwide.

A majority of the nervous youngsters had turned up in eye-catching wedding attires – the grooms in glowing sherwanis-kurta-pyjamas of various hues, and the demure brides in glittering saris or chaniya-cholis of different colours, decked up in make-up and sparkling jewellery.

A local eyewitness said that as the couples entered the office in turns, accompanied by witnesses, signed the bulky marriage register, thanked the officials and completed the formalities.

The others waited impatiently outside in the queues, cracking jokes among themselves or clicking photos of the happenings around, awaiting their final call.

The officials had gone a step forward to make the day memorable for the couples by arranging to issue the marriage certificate bearing red-letter date – February 14, 2023 – as a lifelong memory.

After being officially proclaimed as ‘Husband’ and ‘Wife’ many of the couples posed in different styles for their thrilled families and friends who clicked photos/videos on the staircase, the corridors or outside the building.

Later, amidst cheers of joy, rounds of congratulations, lot of felicitations, greetings and merry-making, the respective couples departed for more celebrations with their near and dear ones.

Valentine’s Day is considered a hot favourite marriage date for many couples annually, but locals said that the past three years – 2020, 2021 and 2022 – the mood was subdued owing to the Covid pandemic.

This year, the couples were in high spirits, planned weeks in advance to get their names registered for a V-Day wedding and finally kickstarted their new life on the auspicious day of love.

Besides the registered marriages, there are many more wedding ceremonies and receptions organised on Tuesday in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and other cities coinciding with V-Day.

