40 dead or missing in shipwreck off Libya coast: UN

Geneva, Aug 27 (IANS) At least 40 people were estimated to be dead or missing in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

UNHCR spokesperson Charlie Yaxley informed about the mishap in a tweet, saying: “Terrible news coming in of potentially large loss of life.”

According to the agency, around 60 people were rescued and returned to shore, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yaxley said more details about the incident were yet to come.

