A 40-feet tall Lord Krishna statue, the Virat Swaroop, was unveiled on Thursday in Jyotisar, the birthplace of the Gita, in Kurukshetra in Haryana amid the blowing of conch shells and chanting of mantras.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in the presence of Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gita Gyan Sansthanam Chairman Gyananandji Maharaj virtually unveiled the statue.

The RSS chief said the answer to the problems of the universe and the solution to the problems of humanity and the knowledge of never-fading happiness is in the Bhagvad Gita, which is given to every human being.

Due to this knowledge of the Gita, Kurukshetra, apart from being the land of Mahabharata, will now be known as the land of Gita in the world.

“The Gita does not belong to a single religion, it is a book giving the essence of humanity to the world. Although the Hindu tradition follows the Gita, but there is no patent of any kind on it… it is Vishwadharma.”

He said as long as the human race exists, the Gita will remain relevant.

“These things were told on this land 5,155 years ago. In this way the knowledge that answers the problems of creation, the solution to the problems of all humanity is in the Gita,” Bhagwat added.

The statue weighing close to 35 tonnes is made of a mixture of four types of metals, including 85 per cent copper. In its vast form, nine forms of Lord Krishna are depicted.

During the unveiling programme, a magnificent description of Lord Krishna’s journey from Viraat Roop and Vishwaroop was depicted through a light and sound show.

Under the first phase of the renovation of Jyotisar, the first site of the Krishna Circuit project, the statue of Lord Krishna’s Viraat Swaroop was unveiled. After this, a world-class Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra is being set up at Jyotisar that is likely to be ready by next year.

The centre will be divided into five buildings. In its first building, information about the events before the war of Mahabharata will be made available.

With 18 mirrors installed in the next building, visitors will be able to see the events that happened in 18 days of war. Besides, the visitors can also seek solutions to their problems written in the Gita from the interactive pod.

In the fifth building, information about the post-war events like the coronation of Yudhishthira will be made available. It will become a centre of attraction among visitors.

20220630-172401