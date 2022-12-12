Around 40 passengers were injured when a double decker bus overturned in Colonelganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Monday, police said.

Police sources said that the incident took place near Bhambhua railway crossing when the Gonda-bound bus from Delhi overturned after hitting a stationary tractor.

Nearly 40 passengers travelling in the bus were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital.

Police sources said that the condition of eight passengers is stated to be serious.

