Ontario is providing over $4.5 million to help create 40 supportive housing units in Mississauga’s Streetsville neighbourhood.

Two former private seniors group homes are being incorporated into a new development by Indwell, to provide supportive housing for people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, racialized groups and homeless people or those at risk of homelessness, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said in a statement.

Located at 25 Thomas Street in the old village of Streetsville, the complex will contain 40 studio apartments, 10 of which are barrier-free, each with its own kitchen and bath. There are several common areas including a roof deck, servery and community space that can hold up to 40 people, the statement added.

“Our government is getting shovels in the ground and building homes across Ontario through innovation and collaboration with all of our partners in the housing sector,” said Associate Housing Minister Michael Parsa. “We’re pleased to support this important project in Mississauga, which will allow community members who need it most the ability to build their future in an affordable, safe and secure home.”

The new development will preserve and incorporate two listed heritage properties located at 25 Thomas Street and 253 Victoria Street. Finished landscaping will include Indigenous plantings and a private terrace. The building is also close to grocery stores, schools, parks, transit, and employment opportunities.

The announcement is part of the province’s Social Services Relief Fund, which has provided over $1.2 billion of support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to help municipalities and Indigenous program partners create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The Ontario government is also investing an additional $25 million annually in the new Homelessness Prevention Program. The new program simplifies and streamlines operations so municipal service managers can spend less time on paperwork and more time working with their clients to help find housing and other supports and help those at risk of homelessness stay in their homes. The additional funding brings Ontario’s total yearly investment in the program to close to $464 million.