INDIA

40 UP students face action for submitting fake documents

NewsWire
0
0

The Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU) has suspended the admission of 40 B.Tech students of different branches over the alleged use of fake certificates.

MMMTU vice-chancellor J.P. Pandey said that the admission of 40 students was cancelled after a three-member probe report confirmed the malpractice. He added that legal action has also been initiated against the students.

The case first came to light in September last year when a professor of the varsity found that a girl produced a fake admission fee receipt.

Subsequently, her admission allotment number was sent to the varsity authorities and a three-member panel was constituted to probe the case.

During investigation, gross irregularities in the admission process surfaced.

Following the probe report, the academic council recommended the suspension of admission of 40 B. Tech students of 2020-21 and 2021-22 batches.

The fraud has prompted the university administration to investigate its admission process from 2017-18 and the possibility of involvement of a racket.

20230112-090603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19 dents global electronics sales: UN

    Doors of Sainik schools to open for girls also: PM Modi

    ‘Obesity increases risk of Alzheimer’s disease even among middle-aged’

    Pregnant cow stolen, slaughtered for money; K’taka police arrest 2