A 40-year-old woman was found hanging in the kitchen of her house in Kalkaji in south Delhi on Monday evening.

The mother of the deceased found the door locked from inside after she returned from her younger daughter’s house. The door was opened after cutting the grills, and the woman, who has been identified as Shweta, was found hanging with a ‘chunni’ in the kitchen.

“The woman is a divorcee and was residing alone with her mother. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre,” said R.P. Meena, DCP, South East Delhi.

