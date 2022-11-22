INDIA

400 kg ganja seized along the Assam-Tripura border

NewsWire
0
0

In a major operation, Assam Police seized a consignment of over 400 kg of ganja from a truck at the Churaibari area of Karimganj district along the state’s border with Tripura, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer of Karimganj said that a vehicle was intercepted before it tried to enter the district from Tripura late Monday night. When the police team stopped the vehicle, the driver and his assistant managed to flee from the spot.

According to police, a total of 410 kg ganja, valued at Rs 41 lakh, was seized from a hidden chamber in the vehicle.

Police are continuing an investigation into this matter, after registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, the police officer added.

20221122-215201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi logs 1,649 fresh Covid cases, lowest since March 30

    Should you apply moisturiser or sunscreen first?

    Returning Officer shunted out after controversial order on poll symbol

    War of words in Bengal over Dilip Ghosh’s Durga’s remarks