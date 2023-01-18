INDIA

400 live cartridges seized in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Task Force (STF) of Patna police on Wednesday arrested three arms suppliers from Naugachia block in Bhagalpur district for smuggling a huge cache of arms and ammunition and recovered 400 live cartridges from their possession.

One of the accused Nitish Kumar alias Satyam is a native of Samastipur while two others Abhigyan Kumar alias Golu, and Gaurav Kumar Singh alias Chotu belong to Begusarai district.

The accused were travelling on two bikes. They were intercepted at Naugachia block during the search operation. The accused were carrying a bag. When it was searched, the cops found 400 live cartridges of 1.765 mm and Rs 35,000 cash.

“The accused were arrested and an FIR under relevant sections of IPC registered in Naugachia. Further investigation is on,” said an officer of STF requested anonymity.

20230118-190002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govindan was not Vijayan’s choice for top post in Kerala CPI-M

    Major breakthrough at PP-15 in Gogra-Hotsprings as India-China disengagement completed

    Mumbai’s Foodlink debuts in the NCR region

    ITC outshines benchmark indices, shares rise 15% in 2022