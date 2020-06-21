405 recover from Covid-19 in Himachal

Shimla, June 21 (IANS) A total of 656 coronavirus cases have been detected in Himachal Pradesh, out of which 405 recovered and discharged from hospitals, officials said on Sunday.

The rate of treatment is more than 62 per cent, which is among the best performing states, an official told IANS.

The state saw six deaths due to Covid-19.

All the fatalities were related to those who had returned to the state from other parts of the country and were suffering from chronic diseases too.

The state saw the first case of corona on March 19.

Nearly two lakh people returned to their places in the state with easing of lockdown restrictions.

Most of the corona patients increased with the people returning from other states, said the official.

The government has made 14 days of home quarantine mandatory for those returning to the state.

The state government has started programme ‘Nigah’ to sensitize the families of those coming to the state about maintaining social distancing.

Apart from conducting health checkup, full details of their journey are being gathered.

More than 16,000 health and ASHA workers performed a door-to-door survey to identify people with influenza like symptoms in the state. This campaign has also been praised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

