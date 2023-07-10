INDIA

40K foreign tourists visit Myanmar’s Shwedagon Pagoda in H1

NewsWire
0
0

Nearly 40,000 foreign tourists visited the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, during the first half of 2023, U Boe Thin, member of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees told the media.

A total of 38,445 foreigners, including 18,822 males and 19,623 females, have visited the pagoda during the first six months of 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the number of visitors has increased after opening hours were adjusted.

“On the weekdays, about 15,000 pilgrims visited the pagoda per day. On weekends, especially on Sundays, over 40,000 pilgrims visited the pagoda per day.”

2023070936619

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Construction work resumes in Amaravati

    Iranian police officer killed in operation to arrest wanted suspect

    3 dead, 10 missing after building collapse in Brazil

    Uneasy calm in Gwadar as Baloch leader remanded to police custody