Nearly 40,000 foreign tourists visited the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, during the first half of 2023, U Boe Thin, member of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees told the media.

A total of 38,445 foreigners, including 18,822 males and 19,623 females, have visited the pagoda during the first six months of 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the number of visitors has increased after opening hours were adjusted.

“On the weekdays, about 15,000 pilgrims visited the pagoda per day. On weekends, especially on Sundays, over 40,000 pilgrims visited the pagoda per day.”

