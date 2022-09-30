Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) concluded its 40th annual general meeting on Friday in the presence of the companys shareholders.

All the resolutions presented during the meeting were approved by the shareholders, who expressed complete support towards the management and its strategic initiatives lined up for the future growth of the company.

The meeting was attended by the members of the board, including R. Gopalan, Chairman; Adesh Kumar Gupta, Non-executive, Non-independent Director; Alicia Yi, Independent Director; Piyush Pandey, Independent Director; Vivek Mehra, Independent Director; and Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In his address to the shareholders, Gopalan said, “Under the able leadership of MD & CEO Punit Goenka, the company continues to deliver on its promise to transform entertainment for its consumers. I remain confident that our strategies will endear the present, and excite the future consumers, positioning ZEE as a formidable player in the global media and entertainment industry.”

