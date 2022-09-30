BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

40th AGM of Zee Entertainment concludes

NewsWire
0
0

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) concluded its 40th annual general meeting on Friday in the presence of the companys shareholders.

All the resolutions presented during the meeting were approved by the shareholders, who expressed complete support towards the management and its strategic initiatives lined up for the future growth of the company.

The meeting was attended by the members of the board, including R. Gopalan, Chairman; Adesh Kumar Gupta, Non-executive, Non-independent Director; Alicia Yi, Independent Director; Piyush Pandey, Independent Director; Vivek Mehra, Independent Director; and Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In his address to the shareholders, Gopalan said, “Under the able leadership of MD & CEO Punit Goenka, the company continues to deliver on its promise to transform entertainment for its consumers. I remain confident that our strategies will endear the present, and excite the future consumers, positioning ZEE as a formidable player in the global media and entertainment industry.”

20220930-222201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via Basel-III...

    PM Modi says no to politics in the Union Budget, new...

    OneWeb intends to make global service available in 2022

    Electric short-circuit caused dealership fire in TN: Okinawa Autotech (Ld)