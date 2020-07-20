41 arrested for partying in a Delhi Bar amid pandemic

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Cracking down on the illegal gathering in bars and restaurants in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Police have busted another hookah party in a bar in Paschim Vihar east area. A total of 41 people have been arrested in the raid, including the owner of the bar. This is the second raid within a week at a bar in the same area.

“With the arrest of 40 lockdown violators and a owner of Bar, and with the recovery of whiskey, beer and hookah, the police team of the P.S. Paschim Vihar East has busted illegal gathering of people amid the pandemic,” said A. Koan, DCP Outer Delhi.

On Sunday, when police reached near Cross Road Cafe during patrolling, they heard a lot of noise from the cafe, so they decided to check it. Later, Station House Officer (SHO) of the area Krishan Ballav Jha along with his team raided the premises and found men and women partying without any fear of contracting the disease and violating social distancing norms.

It was found that the owner Tanway Singhal was offering whiskey, beer and hookah to 40 persons (15 girls and 25 boys) who were inside the cafe.

The team seized liquor and hookahs from the spot. Subsequently, an FIR was registered and the owner of the cafe was arrested. A total of 40 persons were booked for the lockdown violation.

Earlier on July 14, a total of 31 persons, including seven women were found violating the lockdown conditions in the Playque restaurant at Pushkar Enclave in Paschim Vihar. They were held under the appropriate sections of the law. The owners of the restaurant were also held.

Earlier in June this year, the Delhi Police raided west Delhi’s popular eating joint Qubitos which reopened after being shut for almost three months. The restaurant got into trouble after 38 persons were nabbed for celebrating a birthday party in violation allegedly of social distancing norms.

