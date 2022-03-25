Tamil Nadu recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in a span of 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that the state has reported less than 50 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health said in a statement on Friday.

The numbers were recorded till Thursday end. Chennai district reported 13 new cases, Chengalpattu saw 6 fresh cases, Kanniyakumari and Nilgiris districts reported 3 each new cases, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram districts 2 cases each, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur,Tiruchi, Vellore and Virudhunagar had one new case each.

The number of active cases has come down to 474 from the 500-mark which is the first time in the past two years. The state public health department also said that on April 4, 2020, nearly a month after the pandemic was first detected in the state, the state added 74 new cases taking the active number of cases to 473.

The statement said that since then the active cases have been above 500. On May 27, 2021, the state recorded 3.13 lakh active Covid cases, which was the all-time high. Hospitals ran out of bed, oxygen cylinders, and health workers were fatigued during this period.

Tamil Nadu Minister for health and family welfare, Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, “The test positivity rate of the state has come down sharply and is now only 0.5 per cent. Infection transmission rates are negligible and hospital beds are empty. However, people must continue to wear masks, ensure social distancing and proper hand sanitization.” He said that people must ensure that they are inoculating themselves.

