41 people killed in two attacks in Burkina Faso

Forty-one people, including eight soldiers and 33 volunteer militiamen, were killed this week in two terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, the Army said in a statement.

On Tuesday, a military unit was ambushed near Tia in Mouhoun province. The military unit responded and killed more than 30 terrorists, the statement said on Friday, adding that eight soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded.

On Monday, the Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP) of Noaka in Sanmatenga province, which were army auxiliaries, reacted to a terrorist attack targeting their positions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The VDP members killed about 50 terrorists and recovered a large quantity of equipment, the Army said, adding that 33 VDP members died during the clash.

