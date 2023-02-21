BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

41 trains cancelled in Lucknow Division

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 41 trains under the Lucknow Division of the Railways will remain cancelled till March 3, according to an official release.

Nearly 24 other trains will be diverted while some others would be rescheduled.

The decision has been taken due to the non-interlocking works underway on the Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomti Nagar-Malhaur route and also the yard remodelling work at Malhour under the North Eastern Railway (NER).

In the release, NER chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar stated that the following order will be in effect until March 3, or until the work is completed.

“Some trains will remain completely cancelled till March 3, while others will be cancelled on specific days,” added the CPRO.

Lucknow-Patliputra Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Express are Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express are among those that have been cancelled till March 3.

20230221-085206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meta, Google put employees on ‘notice periods’ to find new role...

    OPPO to invest $60 mn under ‘Vihaan’ initiative to boost smartphone...

    Murugappa group launches E-3 wheelers, to launch E-heavy truck, tractors

    IMA urges government to withdraw GST on healthcare services