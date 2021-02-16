The Afghan National Army commandos have freed 42 people from a Taliban detention centre in Baghlan province, the country’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

“During a special operation of the Afghan National Army personnel, six national army soldiers, 19 policemen and 17 civilians have been freed from a Taliban hideout in Nawruzak area of Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province Monday night,” the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said that the freed people would join their families soon.

This is the second Taliban detention center in two months in Baghlan that has been completely destroyed following the national army special operations, said the statement.

The Taliban militants frequently set up temporary checkpoints in areas where security forces have weak presence to nap security force members and government employees.

The militant group has not responded to the report so far.

–IANS

int/pgh