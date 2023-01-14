WORLD

42 killed in Peru’s ongoing political protests

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 41 civilians and one police officer have died during the ongoing nationwide protests in Peru between supporters of former President Pedro Castillo and security forces that have lasted more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

In the wave of protests, especially in the southern region, 531 people were injured, including 355 civilians and 176 National Police agents, while 329 people have been arrested, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued late Friday as saying.

The political unrest in the South American country began following the impeachment and arrest of the left-wing president on December 7, 2022, and the swearing-in of Vice President Dina Boluarte to replace Castillo.

Castillo’s supporters asked Boluarte to resign and demanded the release of Castillo as well as early presidential and congressional elections.

On December 14, the new President declared a nationwide 30-day state of emergency to stem the violence.

In Ayacucho, one of the regions hit the hardest in December, police arrested Rocio Leandro Melgar, president of the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front on Thursday night.

Melgar is under investigation for violent acts, the statement said.

The Attorney General’s Office added that it has opened eight investigations into the deaths to determine responsibility.

20230114-102405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11 yrs in prison

    S.Korea’s new presidential jet enters service for Moon’s M-E trip

    Malaysia’s unemployment rate stands at 4.2% in January

    Travis Head not to sweat over his place in next year’s...