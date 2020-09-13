42 persons arrested in gambling raid in Goa beach village

Panaji, Sep 13 (IANS) Forty-two persons were arrested following a gambling raid by the Goa Police in the beach village of Calangute in North Goa, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

The North Goa district police, which conducted the raid at the hotel Karishma Grande in Calangute village, in the early hours of Sunday, also seized around Rs 10 lakh in cash, 57 mobile phones and gambling related paraphernalia.

“The 42 persons who were arrested were mostly from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi. Two rooms on the fifth floor of the said hotel were used for the above gambling activity,” the spokesperson said.

The police have booked the accused under sections 3 and 4 of the Goa, Daman and Diu Gambling Act.

