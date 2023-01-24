BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

$420 price for a Tesla share not a weed joke to please girlfriend: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk has told a US court that his taking Tesla private at $420 a share was not a weed joke but only a coincidence.

In the ongoing securities fraud trial, Musk was asked if his “$420-a-share price” was a weed joke to please his girlfriend, reports The Verge.

“You rounded up to 420 because you thought that would be a joke that your girlfriend will enjoy, isn’t that correct?” asked Nicholas Porritt, an attorney for a class of Tesla investors.

“No. I think karma is around 420. I should question whether that is good or bad karma at this point,” replied Musk.

The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO said that the figure of 420 was not chosen because of a joke.

“It was chosen because there was a 20 per cent premium over the stock price,” said Musk.

420, 4:20 or 4/20 (pronounced four-twenty) is cannabis culture slang for marijuana and hashish consumption.

Musk last week admitted that he ignored his advisors and investors while tweeting about Tesla securing funding in 2018.

The controversial 2018 tweets by Musk on taking Tesla private has come back to haunt him and he stands to lose billions.

The plaintiffs have argued that Musk’s tweets about taking Tesla private, in which he said he had “funding secured”, led them to lose millions of dollars.

Musk in August 2018 had tweeted: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

“Shareholders could either sell at 420 or hold shares & go private,” he added. His notorious tweet had cost him his role as Chairman of Tesla.

20230124-102002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget needs to maximise on lithium-ion battery manufacturing: Report

    IMAC announces closing of $200 mn IPO

    Bhavish Aggarwal unveils Ola electric car with 500 km range

    Incentivise investments in healthcare sector: Pre-Budget survey